Expo 2020 Dubai: Emirates offers complimentary day pass to travellers

Passengers flying to Dubai between October 1 and March 31, 2022, will get one pass for each person.

With Expo 2020 Dubai just about three months away, Emirates Airline, Dubai’s flagship carrier, is offering complimentary day passes to passengers for ‘The World’s Greatest Show.’

Passengers who fly with the airline to Dubai between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, will get one pass for each person for Expo 2020. Passengers, who are flying through Dubai too can avail the opportunity, if their connection in Dubai is more than six hours.

“If you're flying with us to Dubai between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022, we’re giving you one complimentary Expo 2020 day pass for each person in your booking. Use your ticket to enjoy Expo 2020 on any day you choose,” Emirates Airline said on its website.

“Just passing through? If your connection in Dubai is more than six hours, you can still claim a free Expo 2020 day pass. To claim your pass, enter the details for each passenger below and we’ll email the tickets to you. If your flight gets changed or cancelled your day pass will no longer be valid, so simply claim a new one by entering your new flight details. View the full terms and conditions,” the airline added.

Expo 2020 Dubai tickets went on sale worldwide on July 18, ahead of the opening of the six-month-long mega event on October 1, 2021.

Categorised into three tiers, one-day tickets are priced at Dh95 ($26); multi-day tickets, offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at Dh195 ($53), and season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, are priced at Dh495 ($135).

Expo 2020: Ticket prices, discounts

Tickets include access to all pavilions, events and live performances, providing limitless opportunities to enjoy Expo's dynamic, diverse and ever-changing entertainment programme, with up to 60 live events each day, from world-class music, dance and art to insightful talks and colourful national day celebrations.

Tickets went on sale online at www.expo2020dubai.com. They will also be available through more than 2,500 Authorised Ticket Resellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from 100-plus markets around the world.

Children under the age of 18 and students holding a valid student ID from any academic institution in the world will be given free entry. Complimentary tickets will be available for people of determination, with their companion receiving a 50 per cent discount. Visitors aged 60 years and above can also enter for free.