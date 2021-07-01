Expo 2020 Dubai: Ticket prices, free tickets and discounts announced

The mega event will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Expo 2020 Dubai prices have been announced. A single-entry ticket will cost Dh95 while a six-month pass will cost Dh495.

The Expo officials unveiled the price at a media briefing event held on Thursday.

Visitors under 18 and 'people of determination' will enter free at any time, with the accompanying person getting a 50 per cent discount.

A multi-entry pass is available for Dh195 - offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days.

Season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, are priced at Dh495.

Expo 2020 Dubai tickets will go on sale worldwide from 18 July, 2021 at expo2020dubai.com, a statement issued on Thursday said.

Expo 2020 tickets include access to all pavilions, events and live performances, providing limitless opportunities to enjoy Expo’s dynamic, diverse and ever-changing entertainment programme, with up to 60 live events each day, from world-class music, dance and art to insightful talks and colourful national day celebrations.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said, “The scale and diversity of what Expo 2020 Dubai has to offer is remarkable, and a testament to the commitment, tenacity and collaborative spirit of each and every individual who has made this happen.

“Excitement is building, and we are ready to welcome everyone to an unmissable six-month celebration, the likes of which the world has yet to experience. No two days at Expo will be the same, and with so much on offer, every guest will be inspired to visit as many times as possible, to witness the collaborative power of innovation and collaboration and to join the making of a new world.”

Free entry

Children under the age of 18 and students holding a valid student ID from any academic institution in the world will be given free entry, offering younger visitors access to a wealth of learning opportunities and inspirational experiences. In line with Expo 2020’s commitment to host the most inclusive event in World Expo history, complimentary tickets will be available for people of determination, with their companion receiving a 50 per cent discount, while visitors ages 60 years and above can also enter for free.

They will also be available through more than 2,500 Authorised Ticket Resellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from 100-plus markets around the world.

More than 1,000 media, planners and content creators from 100-plus countries received an overview of media operations and content opportunities during the six-month mega-event.

Precautionary measures

Expo 2020 has implemented a far-reaching programme of precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all visitors, participants and staff, working in close collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and Dubai Health Authority, and in line with the latest information and advice from the World Health Organization.

These include sanitisation stations across the site, mandatory face-mask wearing and the implementation of social-distancing regulations.

Building on the UAE’s successful vaccination programme, Expo 2020 is also offering free Covid-19 vaccinations to its workforce and all official participants and their staff.