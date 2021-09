Photos: A new glimpse at the Expo 2020 Dubai Published on September 17, 2021 at 19.12

Before the Expo 2020 gears up to welcome millions of visitors in less than a month, take a peek at what's in store.

1 of 4 Expo 2020 is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and the largest ever in the Arab World.

2 of 4 The Expo will host more than 190 countries and each country will have its own pavilion, featuring a range of attractions.

3 of 4 More than 1,000 performers and technical crew — from Dubai and around the world — are set to come together for the Expo 2020's Opening Ceremony.