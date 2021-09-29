Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE's most iconic landmarks light up in yellow for mega event
Published on September 29, 2021 at 10.49
The countdown to the world's greatest show is on
The countdown is on. With less than two days to Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE is all set to kick off the world's greatest show this week — and landmarks around the country are already lighting up to mark the big day.
On Tuesday, several iconic structures across the country lit up in honour of the world fair. Take a look.
Pictured: Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Photos: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi
Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Abu Dhabi
CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island
Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Municipality
Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai