Expo 2020 Dubai: Special run will take you past 192 pavilions
Runners can register till November 11; the registrations will close sooner if slots sell out.
Registrations are now open for a run that will take enthusiasts on a scenic route through the Expo 2020 site — past 192 pavilions.
The Expo 2020 Dubai Run is open to residents and visitors of all ages and nationalities, including participants in strollers. Runners can choose from three distances: 3km, 5km and 10km.
The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) said runners can register through the PremierOnline website till November 11. The registrations will close sooner if slots sell out.
Age groups
Participants in the three categories will be divided into different age groups. Four age groups are available in the 3km run: 0-8; 9-12; 13-18; and 19-plus. Eight are available in the 5km run: Under-13; 13-15; 16-18; 19-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; and 60-plus.
There are six age groups in the 10km run: U-19; 19-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; and 60-plus.
Stunning timelapse video shows how Expo 2020 site rose from the desert
Expo School Programme: Free field trips, activities planned for students
Run through the Ghaf Avenue
To get into shape for the run, participants can take part in four, free ‘Expo 2020 Dubai Run the World Family Runs’ —a family-friendly 1.3km runs through the Ghaf Avenue. This takes place every Saturday from October 9 to 30, and those interested can register through the PremierOnline website.
The DSC has also organised a series of free morning and evening training sessions throughout October, delivered by experienced middle- and long-distance coaches. Open to participants of all ages and abilities, the Expo Running Club will also take place at the Expo Park on October 3-6; 10-13; 17-20, and 24-27.
