Expo School Programme: Free field trips, activities planned for students
All activities have been specifically designed to celebrate the mega event, which opens on Friday
The 2021-22 academic year is bound to be a memorable one for many students.
Not only will they get to visit the much-anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai for free, but schools have also incorporated events related to the World Fair into the curriculum with projects covering topics such as robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and climate change.
As per a recent announcement by GEMS Education, 122,000 students across 165 nationalities will have the opportunity to visit the Expo at least twice as part of the school year, if not more.
Over the next six months, 43 GEMS schools are expected to contribute at least 277,000 student-teacher visits through 9,780 school trips. The students will be accompanied by more than 16,500 teachers and support staff across 88 nationalities.
In addition, 450,000 Expo-related lessons have been included in the current academic year, along with 774 ground-breaking activities, competitions and innovative projects.
Marjan Faraidooni, chief human resources and visitor experience officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Ever since Expo 2020 Dubai was announced, the Expo School Programme team has been actively engaging the UAE’s educational community to ensure young learners are at the heart of this historic event ...Through our dedicated booking system, all schools can easily book the free school journeys and bring their students on the school trip of a lifetime.”
The Expo School Programme offers students access to four immersive journeys designed to tap into their potential and spark their creativity: Legacy of the UAE, World of Opportunities, Sustainable Planet and Universe in Motion.
Dino Varkey, group CEO of GEMS Education, said: “As the UAE and the world are gearing up for Expo 2020 Dubai, GEMS Education is very excited to not only experience, but also contribute to this once-in-a-lifetime World Expo. Our aspirational commitment is to ensure all our students are given every opportunity to take part in the unforgettable educational and inspirational journeys of Expo 2020.”
Other Dubai schools have also organised a similar initiative, providing free transportation to the Expo site.
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Students get to be 'UN diplomats' in 3-day event
Punit MK Vasu, CEO of the Indian High Group of Schools, had earlier said that the schools would arrange free Expo school trips for its students.
Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO and principal of Credence High School, also said the school has already booked the dates for visiting Expo 2020.
“Expo 2020 is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our students and teachers and we are all excited to learn and visit the pavilions,” she said.
Expo 2020 Dubai
