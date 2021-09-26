Watch: Stunning timelapse video shows how Expo 2020 site rose from the desert
40-second clip shows 8-year work that went into creating the incredible Expo architecture.
A stunning timelapse video shows the sheer scale of work that went into realising the UAE's Expo 2020 dream.
5 . !#2020 # #5__— Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) September 26, 2021
Eight years of dedication and now we are only 5 days away to welcoming the world. This is our time!#Expo2020 #Dubai #5DaysToGo pic.twitter.com/RGJMb7ayMk
With just five days to go, Expo 2020 Dubai shared the video that captures the eight years of dedication that helped create the incredible architecture for the region’s first world fair.
The 40-second video begins with an overhead shot of an empty desert land adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South. It quickly shapes into the iconic site it is today, with the desert terrain coming alive with the Expo’s iconic architecture:
It also shows the mammoth work that went into creating the site’s entry portals that are 21 metres tall and 30 metres long:
The timelapse video further depicts how the mega event's Al Wasl Dome rose up from the desert sands. It is the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world. Over one million man hours and 14 months of preparations went into its construction:
The video ends with a reminder to the world: The greatest show begins in five days.
Earlier this month, a then-and-now photo collage of the UAE Vice-President at the Expo 2020 Dubai site in 2016 and 2021 had illustrated how the country transformed a dream into reality in five years:
The first half of the collage shows His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the Expo site in 2016. The site was nothing but a desert then.
Fast-forward to September 1, 2021 — when the Dubai Ruler visited the site to kickstart the one-month countdown to the mega event — and you see him atop the 55-metre ‘Garden in the Sky’ observation tower, taking in 360-degree views of all that Expo has to offer.
ALSO READ:
>> Sheikh Mohammed visits Expo 2020 operations room
-
News
Dubai: Get up to 80% discount as CBBC returns...
From September 27 until October 9 at Zabeel Hall 3, Dubai World Trade ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Global Village voted 'Best Family...
Recognition comes from the International Travel Awards 2021 READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Region's first virtual court to handle...
More than 8,500 companies, employing nearly 130,000 employees, can... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Timelapse: How Expo 2020 site rose from the desert
40-second clip shows 8-year work that went into creating the... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Timelapse: How Expo 2020 site rose from the desert
40-second clip shows 8-year work that went into creating the... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 5-lane drive-through PCR testing...
The centre can conduct 10,000 tests per day, with results issued in 4 ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits Expo 2020 operations ...
The mega event will begin its six-month run from October 1. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Man dies after guzzling 1.5 litres of carbonated...
He was believed to have no underlying health issues READ MORE
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
News
Dubai ranked fifth-best city in the world
26 September 2021
Europe
La Palma Airport flights cancelled due to volcanic ash cloud
25 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline