Expo 2020 Dubai: Free day pass for flydubai passengers

Passengers flying with budget carrier flydubai will receive a complimentary one-day ticket for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Passengers who book and fly with the carrier between September 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, will be eligible for a complimentary ticket, according to an update posted on flydubai's website.

The ticket holder can visit the six-month-long mega exhibition on any day they like, said the statement.

Earlier, Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates had announced complimentary day passes to passengers for ‘The World’s Greatest Show.’

Earlier, Emirates announced a complimentary Expo 2020 day pass for passengers who fly with Emirates to Dubai between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, will get one pass for each person for Expo 2020. Passengers, who are flying through Dubai too can avail the opportunity, if their connection in Dubai is more than six hours.

Expo 2020 Dubai tickets went on sale worldwide on July 18, ahead of the opening of the six-month-long mega event on October 1, 2021.

Categorised into three tiers, one-day tickets are priced at Dh95 ($26); multi-day tickets, offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at Dh195 ($53), and season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, are priced at Dh495 ($135).

Tickets include access to all pavilions, events and live performances, providing limitless opportunities to enjoy Expo's dynamic, diverse and ever-changing entertainment programme, with up to 60 live events each day, from world-class music, dance and art to insightful talks and colourful national day celebrations.

