Video: 2 new Expo 2020 Dubai landmarks unveiled; one month to mega event

The international event, which runs from October 1, 2021, till March 31, 2022, will welcome millions of visitors from across the globe.

Two new landmarks were unveiled at the Expo 2020 Dubai site as the UAE Vice-President visited it on Wednesday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inspected the Expo 2020 Water Feature and the Garden in the Sky observation tower.

The Government of Dubai Media Office said an “award-winning composer” was involved in crafting the original musical score for the Expo 2020 Water Feature. It features water, earth and fire features.

The Garden in the Sky observation tower, built at a height of 55 metres, will offer breathtaking 360-degree views of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Visitors can take in the site’s landmarks and pavilions representing 191 participating countries, many of which will have their own pavilion for the first time in the 170-year history of World Expos.

“The Expo 2020 Water Feature and the Garden in the Sky observation tower are both set to appeal to millions of visitors during Expo 2020 and will continue to serve as major attractions even after the event closes its doors,” the media office said.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the iconic Al Wasl Plaza, the Expo 2020 Leadership Pavilion, and Al Forsan Park.

