Etihad launches Airbus A380 on Abu Dhabi-New York route

'Forced to break rules': Sharjah residents welcome traffic fine waiver announcement after flooding
With unprecedented water logging, several residents were forced to abandon their cars
Etihad Airways flight EY1 from Abu Dhabi to New York arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday, heralding the start of the airline's A380 double-decker service featuring The Residence, the legendary, sumptuous three-room suite in the sky.
Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, "We're thrilled to introduce our A380 experience to New York, confident that our guests will relish the exceptional onboard journey.
"Introducing the A380 to the popular New York route aligns with our strategy to meet increasing customer demand and expand our network. It comes just three weeks after we launched our new route to Boston, our fourth US gateway, underlining our commitment to serving and growing the North American market."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The addition of the A380 significantly boosts Etihad's capacity in the vital US market, providing convenient connections to the broader Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.
The increase in capacity will also make it easier to attract a greater number of visitors to Abu Dhabi.
One of Etihad's two daily flights to New York will be serviced by the A380, while the other will be operated by a 787-9, offering First, Business, and Economy cabins.
ALSO READ
With unprecedented water logging, several residents were forced to abandon their cars
The exhibition also aims to create 150 jobs for people of determination
The church will be inaugurated with a soft opening ceremony on Sunday
The country witnessed the heaviest rains in 75 years
Principals advise advanced school runs, alternate routes, and carpooling amid waterlogging
Senior Bangladesh officials and company officials were scheduled to meet the crew later on Monday as the ship was awaiting anchorage at the port
To ensure a smooth flow of passengers, authorities instructed commuters to wait at ground level before being granted access to the platforms
ADJD is committed to promote community initiatives that benefit inmates of rehabilitation and correctional centres and their families