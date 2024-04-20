UAE floods: Emirates CEO issues open letter, apologises as nearly 400 flights cancelled after record rains

The country called on the international community to intensify all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace
Emirates has restored regular flight schedules, the Ceo of the airline has said in an apology letter issued to passengers.
Tim Clark added in the statement, "I would like to offer our most sincere apologies to every customer who has had their travel plans disrupted during this time."
The airline's chief went on to say that dozens of flights were diverted on Tuesday and "nearly 400 flights" had to be cancelled in the following three days.
He has said that passengers that were previously stranded in the airport transit area have been rebooked and are enroute to their destinations. "We have put together a taskforce to sort, reconcile, and deliver some 30,000 pieces of left-behind baggage to their owners."
More to follow
