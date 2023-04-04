Video: UAE authority issues fines worth Dh40,000 against hunters, poachers

755 illegal devices were confiscated, while 10 migratory birds were rescued

By A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 2:13 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 2:20 PM

Authorities in Sharjah have confiscated 755 bird sound devices that are used to attract birds and hunt them down. The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) said it also rescued 10 migratory birds. The authority issued fines worth Dh40,000 for four violations during the 2023 wild bird migratory season.

Hunters use the illegal devices that emit sounds to attract birds. Poachers then set up nets to capture the birds. Some also release birds of prey such as falcons to hunt — a practice that is illegal.

In Sharjah, the Executive Council had prohibited the hunting of wild and migratory birds. Another decision bans trading, selling, possessing, using, and importing devices that produce the sounds of wild birds.

The EPAA said it teamed up with the police to effect the first arrest and issue a Dh10,000 fine on March 2 in the Khedira region.

On March 8, the EPAA seized bird call devices in Al Blaidah region. The authority issued a Dh10,000 fine for the offence.

On March 21, the police and EPAA raided a farm in the Suhaila region, where officials seized more bird call devices. On the same day, the authorities rescued endangered migratory seabirds in Al Khudaira area. Both the offences came with a Dh10,000 fine each.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, chairperson of the EPAA, said: "We are keen to carry out our tasks related to preserving and protecting the environment and spreading environmental awareness throughout society. Accordingly, specialised teams patrol various regions to detect and prevent poaching and confiscate illegal devices and equipment used to carry out these inhuman acts. They also carry out awareness campaigns about the dangers of poaching migratory birds and the need for residents to avoid it."

sahim@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: