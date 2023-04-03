UAE: Want to buy or sell hunting rifles, swords, air guns? Here's how you can purchase at Abu Dhabi event

Weapons that can be bought include pistols up to 9mm, heritage swords and daggers, hunting knives, wooden and plastic archery units, and air guns of less than 8 joules which do not require licence

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 12:26 PM

Want to buy or sell hunting weapons like rifles, swords or air guns? Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) is the only event in the country which allows its visitors to buy hunting and shooting weapons.

The higher organising committee of ADIHEX has released guidelines to buy and sell weapons during the 20th edition of the exhibition to be held in August. Each year, manufacturers, experts and designers compete to offer the best products to hunters and shooters, including rare innovations that emerge in the world of hunting and shooting. Last edition of ADIHEX hit a high record of onsite sales of more than 3,400 weapons.

The higher organising committee has launched the guidelines on the official website. Accordingly, local and international companies and institutions wishing to participate in the ‘Hunting and Shooting Equipment’ sector are required to obtain a participation permit from the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office and the UAE’s Ministry of Interior to complete their bookings. The permit must include a copy of the company’s licence issued from the licensing authorities, whether in the UAE or abroad.

The ministry and Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters have developed online programmes for licensing the acquisition of hunting weapons, expediting the procedures for obtaining them, and coordinating with licensing authorities in the GCC and other countries.

As per the guidelines, each UAE citizen over the age of 21 years can acquire a maximum of 3 weapons. Those from the GCC and other countries are allowed to purchase hunting weapons, as long as a no-objection certificate or a letter is issued from the competent licensing authority in their country, in which the number and types of weapons allowed are mentioned and the person’s details.

The registration and application for a purchase permit and a weapon licence can be completed by visiting the online portal: https://moi.gov.ae/en/eservices/eservice.152.aspx. There are further procedures to be followed by the licensing authorities at ADIHEX and the ministry before a weapon is being sold.

Weapons permitted to be purchased at the exhibition include hunting rifles, pistols up to 9mm, heritage swords and daggers, hunting knives, wooden and plastic archery units, and air guns of less than 8 joules which do not require a licence. Those who are under the legal age may purchase weapons but subject to the consent of the parent or guardian.

The largest exhibition for hunting, equestrian and heritage preservation in the region is an eagerly awaited event for enthusiasts and manufacturers. And the last edition welcomed more than 100,000 visitors. The 20th edition will be held from August 23 to 29 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec). It is sponsored by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC), and the Adnec.

