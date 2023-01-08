Rain enhancement, boosting water security: UAE to host international forum on urgent sustainability issues

University students will get the opportunity to present their innovative research projects to group of world-renowned scientists

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 5:33 PM

Leading global and national experts, researchers, scientists, and stakeholders will gather in Abu Dhabi late this month at a forum to discuss the latest scientific and technological advances in rain enhancement research.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM), through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) has announced the 6th Edition of the International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF) which will be held from January 24-26 January, 2023.

As a leading event tackling urgent water and sustainability issues worldwide, IREF provides a platform for discussion of the latest developments and efforts to find innovative solutions to water security issues through advancing scientific understanding and sharing knowledge in rain enhancement, while highlights the UAE's position as a global hub in rain enhancement.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said: “We are proud to host the 6th International Rain Enhancement Forum as a means of strengthening international cooperation in this important field. The event serves as an excellent opportunity to bring together the scientific community to discuss the latest developments and technologies in rain enhancement domain.”

Al Mandous added: “Through IREF, NCM demonstrates its continued commitment to supporting the Program in its efforts to boost water security for the benefit of communities at high risk of draught and water stress around the world.”

In addition to discussing the latest progress on UAEREP’s eleven awardee projects, the 6th edition of IREF will examine the water security challenges in the global climate agenda, as well as the opportunities and challenges to implement rainfall enhancement models and technologies.

The Forum will cover new approaches and innovations for rainfall enhancement and regional and global developments in rainfall enhancement by hosting representatives from countries with operational rain enhancement programs and projects and discussing significant lessons and success stories from across the globe.

As part of the agenda, university students will be offered the opportunity to present their innovative research projects to a group of world-renowned scientists in the fields of weather modification and rain enhancement.

The event will also see the announcement of the launch of the 5th cycle of the UAEREP award along with in-depth discussion about the next cycle's categories and priorities.

The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science is a research initiative launched by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs of the UAE and managed by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

Through its activities, the Program has forged strong ties with more than 1,800 researchers from over 800 institutions in 70 countries across 4 continents. With regard to new research, UAEREP has supported the publication of 84 scientific articles, the granting of 5 patents, and contributions to more than 100 conference proceedings.

