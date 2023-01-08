Divers remove 400kg of waste from sea floor in environmental drive

Aid to help civilians survive the harsh winter conditions as the ongoing crisis has disrupted energy infrastructure and caused power outages
A group of divers and volunteers have removed over 400kg of waste from the sea floor off Umm Suqeim in a drive to protect the marine environment organised by the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA).
Sheikh Dr Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, executive director of DMCA, said the campaign saw the participation of 27 people and some of the objects brought up from the sea floor included things such as plastic waste and items people had discarded after picnics and outings, as well as waste related to fishing.
He added that the campaign succeeded in removing about 400kg of waste from the bottom of the sea in only an hour and a half.
Sheikh Dr Saeed stressed that the sea floor is no less important than its surface and beaches, as it is a fertile environment for the growth and reproduction of many organisms, so the DMCA works to organise awareness workshops and campaigns, and broadcasts messages to educate people about the laws and regulations that must be followed during maritime activities.
In addition, the DMCA also held a workshop that discussed enhancing awareness of the laws and regulations followed in the field of scuba diving, and to identify proposals by amateur and professionals divers to develop and organise this activity in Dubai.
Dr Saeed added that the workshop discussed several topics, including providing an overview of the laws and regulations for scuba diving. Also discussed were reviewing the regulations and requirements for diving instructors as well as the instructions for the procedures and all other requirements for practising the activity.
