UAE: Residents warned to watch out for sea snakes on beaches; authority issues guidelines

The EAD said that sea snakes are poisonous but they bite only when provoked or scared

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 10:33 AM

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has urged beachgoers in the Capital to watch out for sea snakes.

During the winter season, sea snakes known locally as Bogni move to shallow waters to feed and breed.

“Sea snakes in Abu Dhabi inhabit open and shallow waters, coral reefs and beaches. Sea snakes tend to gather during the winter months when the temperature drops below 22ºC,” the EAD said in a statement.

This week, the minimum temperature in Abu Dhabi mainland, including the Corniche, has dropped below 21ºC. Popular beaches in Abu Dhabi are on the Corniche and Saadiyat Island.

If residents come across a sea snake on the beach, the EAD has recommended several precautionary measures, and has warned against touching it.

“Keep away from stranded sea snakes and do not handle even if they look dead, as some of them may just be sluggish.”

The EAD said that sea snakes are poisonous but they bite only when provoked or scared.

“Although sea snakes are poisonous, they rarely bite, only when provoked or scared. In case of a bite, seek immediate medical attention and inform the health authorities.”

Residents, who spot a sea snake, have been requested to contact the Abu Dhabi Government call centre number 800555.

ALSO READ: