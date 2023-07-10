Watch: Firefighters from 4 emirates battle massive blaze at a perfume factory

Since its establishment in 2003, the foundation has granted more than 6,000 wishes
A massive fire broke out at a perfume plant in Umm Al Quwain on Monday afternoon. Civil Defence forces from the four emirates joined forces to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters from the Civil Defence Departments in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah joined the Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence team in the massive operation. Video from the site showed a completely gutted portion of the factory that required the cooperation of other fire departments to douse the blaze. The cooling down process is underway.
Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, has hailed the efforts made by the emirate's civil defence teams who battled the fire at the factor in Umm Al Thaoub Industrial Area.
The Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain also commended the rapid response of civil defence departments in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah, who rushed to contain the flames without causing human casualties.
The Crown Prince made the statements while visiting the affected site, where he was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, the Deputy Chairman of the Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council and Colonel Dr Salem Hamad bin Hamdha, Director of the Department of Civil Defence in Umm Al Qaiwain and Colonel Khaled Al Shamsi, Deputy Director General of the Ajman Civil Defence Department.
Inputs from WAM
