UAE embassy issues warning to citizens in Japan

The UAE Embassy in Tokyo has asked citizens of the Emirates to exercise caution.
In an advisory issued on Twitter, the authority urged Emiratis in Japan to exercise caution due to bad weather.
The authority has asked citizens to exercise caution in Kyushu Island and Fukuoka, Saga and Oita regions, until Tuesday, July 11. The Japanese Meteorological Agency has warned that the storm will be moving towards the northeast.
It said, "For Japan's main island of Honshu, this is the agency's highest level four warning". UAE's embassy also asked citizens to comply with safety instructions issued by Japanese authorities.
In case of emergency, UAE citizens can contact the following numbers: +81-90-5966-3000 +97180024.
