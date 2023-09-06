UAE issues warning to citizens in Greece, shares emergency number

The two leaders met to discuss issues related to the ongoing development of the country and efforts to enhance well-being of its people
The UAE mission in Athens on Wednesday issued an advisory to Emiratis as torrential rain flooded homes and businesses and destroyed infrastructure in central Greece.
At least three people died and four were missing on Wednesday, the fire brigade said. Authorities were looking for four missing people and some 10 people were trapped on the banks of a torrent in southern Pelion, Michalis Mitzikos. Greece has said the weather was the most extreme, in terms of rainfall, since records have been kept.
Since Monday, Storm Daniel has triggered landslides, destroyed a bridge, caused the collapse of power poles and carried away dozens of cars in muddy waters, days after a two-week deadly wildfire died out in the north.
The UAE Embassy in Athens urged all Emiratis who may be in the Greek Republic to exercise caution due to Storm Daniel.
The mission stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the Greek authorities. In case of emergencies, citizens may dial 0097180024 or 0097180044444 to seek help.
