Sharjah tower fire: Husband of Filipina who died, discharged from hospital

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 12 Apr 2024, 9:58 PM

The husband of the Filipina who died from the recent tragic fire in Sharjah has been discharged from the hospital and is awaiting to be repatriated back home, together with the remains of his wife, the Philippine labour attaché in Dubai has confirmed to Khaleej Times on Friday.

The identities of the couple were not given but labour attaché John Rio A. Bautista said “the husband of the deceased victim is now safe and has already been discharged from the hospital.”

“The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) and Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai are assisting the husband to complete the documents necessary for the repatriation of the remains of his wife and expenses will be shouldered by MWO. The deceased was under the visa of her husband.”

Bautista added MWO have also provided financial assistance to the other Filipino victims of the Sharjah fire while the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have given them food assistance.

John Rio A. Bautista. Photo: Supplied

“Most of those affected by the fire have already returned to their homes,” he added.

The devastating fire erupted at a high-rise residential building in Sharjah's Al Nadha area on April 4. According to Sharjah Police, five people died and 44 were injured in the incident. The deaths – including that of the unidentified Filipina – were believed to have been caused by suffocation.

Aside from the couple, 10 other Filipinos – including two children – who live in the same building, were also affected by the fire.

