UAE: Two Indians among five killed in Sharjah residential building fire

Published: Sun 7 Apr 2024, 10:10 PM

Two Indians were among the five residents who lost their lives in a fire that engulfed a residential building in Sharjah's Al Nahda area on Thursday night, family friends and social workers confirmed to Khaleej Times on Sunday.

Michael Sathyadass, an employee of DXB Live at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC), was one of the two Indians who succumbed to the tragedy. According to his brother's social media posts, Michael was a sound engineer who had contributed to concerts featuring renowned artists such as Bruno Mars and AR Rahman throughout his career.

The second victim was a 29-year-old woman from Mumbai, and her husband is still battling for life in hospital. Khaleej Times is withholding the couple's identity until the authorities and the family confirm it.

Requesting anonymity, the woman's friend said that the husband is currently in critical condition. “Right now, doctors have said that his condition is very critical. On Saturday night, we were told that the next 24 hours were going to be very important. By Sunday afternoon, they said that he had not shown any improvement. We are all praying for him.”

Meanwhile, in a statement to Khaleej Times, the Consulate General of India said: “We are in touch with the families of the deceased and have extended all necessary support. We have visited hospitals and met others who are getting treatment. We wish for their speedy and full recovery.”

The flames that engulfed the 9-storey tower with 750 apartments left five dead, 44 injured, and several displaced. A Filipina expat also lost her life while her husband was in intensive care following a blaze.

'Chose to be behind the scenes'

Danny Sathyadass wrote a poignant note on Facebook paying tribute to his brother Michael. “[He] chose to be backstage and behind the scenes, literally and figuratively, to ensure that others shine and sound better,” he wrote. He also shared a Khaleej Times report on the fire and confirmed that Michael was one of those who lost his life in the fire.

In an email sent out to its employees - a copy of which was seen by Khaleej Times - DWTC wrote that Michael was known for his “exceptional dedication and loyalty” and has “left a lasting impact”. “Michael became a part of the Dubai World Trade Center family on November 1, 2022,” read the email written by the company's HR. “Since then, his significant contributions have played a vital role in the growth and success of his division and the organization at large.”

Newly married couple

According to the deceased woman's friend, she and her husband were newlyweds. "They got married in February in Madinah," he said. "After their wedding, they moved in together to live in the building in Al Nahda where the tragic incident occurred."

The friend further said that their family members have arrived in the UAE. “Her father arrived on Saturday and is waiting for the completion of formalities. The husband's brother has also come to the UAE and been in the hospital with him.”

As per social worker Ashraf Thamarassery, the young lady is expected to be buried in the UAE after the formalities.

