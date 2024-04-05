Sharjah tower fire: 5 dead, 44 injured after blaze breaks out in residential building in Al Nahda

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo File

Sharjah authorities on Friday said that 5 people died due to suffocation from smoke, while 17 suffered from moderate injuries and 27 minor cases of injury after a fire erupted at a high-rise residential building in Al Nahda around 9.30pm on Thursday night.

Police said that the 17 were offered urgent care. The authority added that 156 residents have been given shelter, which includes 18 children.

The authority received a call at 10.50pm and emergency response teams were immediately rushed to the neighbourhood and residents were rushed to safety as firefighters put out the blaze.

The tower consists of 39 floors including 750 apartments.

The authority expressed their deep condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

