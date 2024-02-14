Rains in UAE: 61 families evacuated from their homes in Sharjah, moved to hotels

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 2:53 PM

A torrential rainstorm lashed the eastern region of Sharjah, prompting the evacuation of 61 families to safety. The Sharjah Housing Department announced on Wednesday that families affected by the rains in the emirate have been relocated and provided shelter in four hotels.

The 61 Emirati families included 346 individuals. Of the total families, 56 families were provided shelter in Kalba city, while three families were accommodated in the city of Dibba Al Hisn, and two families in Khor Fakkan.

Meanwhile, technical teams visited the areas and assessed the damaged homes. They inspected the extent of the damage, identified properties deemed uninhabitable or at risk of collapse, and offered assistance until arrangements for permanent housing could be made.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported heavy rains in the emirate, prompting a weather alert for residents to stay vigilant. The Met Department forecasted low clouds over some eastern areas with rainfall.

Videos captured by a Khaleej Times photojournalist show overflowing wadis and submerged roads, making it difficult for motorists navigating the area. The Kalba industrial area was also flooded, and was completely deserted.

As heavy rains, hail, thunder, and lightning hit the country on Monday, more than 700 residents in the eastern region of the country were displaced, Sharjah Police said.

The inclement weather caused damage to their homes, forcing them to move out for their safety. The authority confirmed that all 707 residents were provided with temporary shelter. As unstable weather lashed the country, Sharjah Police found themselves responding to around 21,000 calls in one day.

