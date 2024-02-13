UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE rains: Found a lost vehicle licence plate? Residents urged to turn it over to police

Intense hailstorms and rains have hit all parts of the country this week, causing damage to cars

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Abu Dhabi Police
Photo: Abu Dhabi Police

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 10:38 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police has urged residents to hand over any loose licence plates they find during this rainy weather.

Intense hailstorms and rains have hit all parts of the country this week, particularly areas such as Al Ain, where residents have been grappling with damage to cars, shops, and houses. Videos on social media showed hail stones the size of golf balls pelting Al Ain, Al Wothba region, Bani Yas in Abu Dhabi and other parts of the country.

Authorities had issued warnings, asking residents to refrain from going out and to take necessary precautions if driving.

The police took to X to tell residents that if they find licence plates in places affected by the rain, they should hand them over to their nearest customer service centre, police station, or vehicle licensing centre.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE