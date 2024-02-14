Watch: Torrential rains hit UAE flooding streets and wadis in Sharjah, Fujairah

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 2:31 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 3:04 PM

After days of experiencing torrential rain in the country, residents in the East continue to enjoy the good weather as rains shower the region.

The National Centre of Meteorology said earlier today that low clouds will appear over some eastern areas with rainfall. In the last few hours, rains have been reported across eastern areas – especially over Sharjah and Fujairah. Gushing wadis, makeshift waterfalls and flooded streets have residents overjoyed as they witness the uncommon event.

While the rest of the country has returned to normal after working from home for two days, residents in Sharjah and Fujairah are still experiencing in unstable weather.

Above are videos of overflowing wadis in Fujairah and in Sharjah. Streets in Sharjah have also been flooded by the heavy rains today.

The Sharjah-Kalba road also witnessed rainfall, cars zooming past splashed water.

The National Centre of Meteorology reported rains across the eastern emirates, including Wadi Al Helo, Kalba, Meleiha and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road (Fujairah).

