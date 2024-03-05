Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Southern Iran region: NCM

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 9:06 AM

An earthquake measuring 6 magnitude struck the Southern Iran region on Tuesday, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), NCM said. However, the quake was not felt by the UAE residents and had no effect on the country.

More details to follow

