Eid Al Fitr 2023: Dubai Police chief urges motorists, beachgoers, families to adhere to safety rules during holidays

The drive has already exceeded its ambitious target, having garnered Dh1.075 billion in 4 weeks
Dubai Police announced on Thursday that it will intensify patrolling to regulate traffic and for the safety of visitors and residents in different parts of the emirates during the Eid Al Fitr festivities.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, expressed the force's wishes for everyone to rejoice and have a happy holiday.
According to him, police will be intensifying patrols on internal and external roads of Dubai, in markets, commercial areas, and crowded places.
Al Marri urged road users to exercise caution and care while driving to avoid traffic accidents and committing violations such as speeding, reckless driving, and overtaking from the road shoulder.
He also emphasized the importance of adherence to the rules that are applicable to road users, beachgoers, and those going on desert and marine trips, so that they do not experience unexpected accidents.
Al Marri called on parents not to let their children out of sight, and to educate them about the importance of adhering to safety and security regulations at home to avoid fire accidents.
He also asked road users to be mindful at pedestrian crossings, and refrain from riding bicycles on streets.
ALSO READ:
The drive has already exceeded its ambitious target, having garnered Dh1.075 billion in 4 weeks
The Emirates called on all concerned parties in the African country to exercise restraint and de-escalate the crisis
Courses cover budgeting, spending, saving and cards, as well as how to identify and protect oneself from fraud
Traditionally, they are fired twice to announce the start and end of Ramadan, the beginning of Eid Al Fitr, and twice again on the morning of the festival
They can barely sleep as they worry for the safety of their loved ones who live are too afraid to step out of their homes to buy food and basic necessities
The 'remarkable' growth was hailed by MoHRE, who predict that the trend is expected to continue for the rest of the year
The Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs has been tasked with following up on the implementation of this decision
This is one of several incentives by the DTC to foster a work environment that inspires competitiveness and positivity while rewarding high achievers