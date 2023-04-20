Eid Al Fitr 2023: Dubai Police chief urges motorists, beachgoers, families to adhere to safety rules during holidays

Force to intensify patrolling in markets, commercial areas, and crowded places

By Web Desk Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 10:38 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 11:01 PM

Dubai Police announced on Thursday that it will intensify patrolling to regulate traffic and for the safety of visitors and residents in different parts of the emirates during the Eid Al Fitr festivities.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, expressed the force's wishes for everyone to rejoice and have a happy holiday.

According to him, police will be intensifying patrols on internal and external roads of Dubai, in markets, commercial areas, and crowded places.

Al Marri urged road users to exercise caution and care while driving to avoid traffic accidents and committing violations such as speeding, reckless driving, and overtaking from the road shoulder.

He also emphasized the importance of adherence to the rules that are applicable to road users, beachgoers, and those going on desert and marine trips, so that they do not experience unexpected accidents.

Al Marri called on parents not to let their children out of sight, and to educate them about the importance of adhering to safety and security regulations at home to avoid fire accidents.

He also asked road users to be mindful at pedestrian crossings, and refrain from riding bicycles on streets.

