'Peace and blessings': UAE leaders extend greetings for Eid Al Fitr 2023

The first day of the Islamic festival will fall on Friday, April 21

By Web Desk Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 8:17 PM

The crescent Moon that signals the end of the holy month of Ramadan was spotted in the UAE on Thursday evening, meaning that the first day of Eid Al Fitr 2023 is on Friday, April 21.

Residents will enjoy a 4-day break to celebrate the Islamic festival. The first long weekend of the year began on Thursday, and offices and schools will resume on Monday, April 24

On the occasion, UAE leaders have taken to Twitter to extend greetings to residents all around the country, as well as those of the Arab world as a whole.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to the platform to say: "Happy new year to the UAE and its people.. Happy new year to our Arab and Islamic nation. Happy new year to the world... May God accept your obedience.. and perpetuate your joys.. and fulfill all your aspirations."

كل عام والإمارات وشعبها بخير .. كل عام وأمتنا العربية والإسلامية في خير .. كل عام والعالم إلى خير وسلام … تقبل الله طاعاتكم .. وأدام أفراحكم .. وحقق جميع أمانيكم .. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 20, 2023

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also took to Twitter to extend his greetings.

"We congratulate the leadership and people of the Emirates on the advent of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr", he said, "and we ask God to bring it back to our country and to all Islamic countries and countries of the world as a whole, with goodness, peace and blessings."

نبارك لقيادة وشعب الإمارات حلول عيد الفطر المبارك، ونسأل الله أن يعيده على دولتنا وعلى كافة الدول الإسلامية ودول العالم أجمع بكل خير وسلام وبركات. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) April 20, 2023

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, said: "I congratulate their Highnesses, the rulers of the Emirates and its people, and the Arab and Islamic nation on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, asking God Almighty to accept good deeds from us and from you. Eid is a message of peace and love, and an opportunity to build bridges of communication. Eid Mubarak and Happy New Year."

أبارك لأصحاب السمو حكام الإمارات وشعبها، والأمة العربية والإسلامية بمناسبة حلول عيد الفطر السعيد سائلاً الله -تعالى- أن يتقبل منا ومنكم صالح الأعمال. العيد رسالة سلام ومحبة، وفرصة لمد جسور التواصل، عيدكم مبارك وكلّ عام وأنتم بخير. — Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) April 20, 2023

