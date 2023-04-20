Eid Al Fitr 2023 announced: Shawwal crescent moon spotted in Saudi Arabia

The moon-sighting committee had invited all Muslims to try and sight the moon on the evening of Ramadan 29

By Web Desk Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 7:29 PM

The crescent Moon that signals the end of the holy month of Ramadan was spotted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening, according to local media report. The first day of Eid Al Fitr 2023, therefore, is on Friday, April 21. This date also marks the first day of Islamic calendar month Shawwal.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has said that Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin from Friday, April 21. The holidays will be for a period of four days and regular working hours will commence from Tuesday, April 25. This applies to private and non-profit sectors in the Kingdom.

The Saudi moon-sighting committee had invited all Muslims to try and sight the moon on the evening of Ramadan 29 (Thursday). Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted. With the Moon being spotted on Thursday, the holy month of Ramadan lasted for 29 days.

