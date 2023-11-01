UAE: Soon, get help with homework, test readiness with AI Tutor

The Ministry of Education’s initiative to see a soft launch in December

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 4:00 PM

AI Tutor, an artificial intelligence-driven tutor, will now offer immediate feedback, customised assistance, and adaptive learning to enhance homework aid and test readiness for students following the UAE’s national curriculum.

The nascent project will follow a carefully structured timeline, commencing with the development phase and advancing towards a soft launch scheduled for December 2023.

This initiative that’s being launched by the Ministry of Education (MoE) is in collaboration with ASI (formerly Digest AI) aiming to boost pupil productivity and broaden learning possibilities in line with its vision of pushing the AI ahead in schools.

Execution

In this partnership, the MoE will offer essential assistance and collaboration to ensure the effective execution of the advanced AI Tutor pilot programme.

The Ministry will facilitate access to pertinent educational materials, curriculum guidelines, and data necessary for aligning the AI Tutor with the UAE's national curriculum.

ASI, on the other hand, will be responsible for developing and tailoring the advanced AI Tutor platform to adhere to the UAE national curriculum. Additionally, the company will deploy the AI tutor in collaboration with the Ministry.

Integrating role of teachers

Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, said: “We aim to stay aligned with the rapidly changing global technology landscape across various sectors, particularly the educational sector.”

He continued: “The sector has a large share of this development, especially with the advent of AI-powered tutor that will play a significant role in integrating the role of teachers with AI. Our collaboration with ASI to develop an AI Tutor demonstrates our commitment to keeping pace with the latest innovative AI-powered educational solutions and harnessing them to foresee the future of the educational sector.”

ASI CEO and Founder Quddus Pativada explained their mission was to reimagine education and make quality learning accessible to students across the globe.

He said, “It was a mission that began in the UAE when I was still studying here. This strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education brings us one step closer to that goal. By combining ASI's personalized and inclusive AI tutoring assistant with the MoE’s capabilities and reach, we have the potential to empower millions of students. The collaboration will allow us to enrich learning experiences tailored to each student's unique needs and drive more real-world success stories.”

MOE’s AI agenda

>> The AI tutor builds on the ministry’s initiative that was announced during the World Government Summit 2023 (WGS 2023) to incorporate AI into the educational system as part of the MoE’s proactive approach to harnessing cutting-edge technologies to boost the educational system.

>> The Ministry has time and again highlighted the need to prepare future generations and to deploy technology as a key tool for developing an educational system that goes beyond the traditional concept and builds on modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

>> The stakeholders have also repeatedly re-envisioned the education system to be focused on the skills needed for the future of work and to leverage technological and pedagogical innovation to put learners at the centre of learning throughout all stages of life.

>> In March 2023, the Alef Education Summit, centered around, “The Future of Education in the World of Digitization,” saw the MoE highlight the ongoing efforts to formulate a policy to offer guidance to educators and faculty members on the optimal utilization of language models for generative AI.

