UAE private schools could face penalties for violating national identity rules; ministry issues guideline

Educational institutions have to comply with nine requirements in setting up students' learning environment

Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022

The UAE's Ministry of Education has called on private schools to follow the guidelines on promoting the Emirates' identity, stressing that penalties shall be imposed on violators.

In a tweet, the MoE has listed nine requirements that educational institutions have to meet in setting up students' learning environment:

Observing public morals and the values and culture of the UAE. Respecting the symbols and sovereignty of the UAE. Hanging the official pictures of the rulers in accordance with the guidelines approved by the Emirate which the school is under the authority thereof. Performing exclusively the UAE's national anthem during the morning assembly. Raising exclusively the UAE's flag in the school in accordance with the guidelines listed in the guide for the use of the UAE flag. Refraining from placing pictures or paintings of persons or symbols other than the UAE's leaders. Employees' observing the general appearance in accordance with the traditions and customs of the UAE. Obtaining the necessary approvals to hold extra-curricular activities, celebrations, and student events. Ensuring that the curricula or learning resources do not include any violation of the laws of the UAE, or the culture, values and national firm principles of society.

