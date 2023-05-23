Now, Dubai is home to prestigious Harvard think tank

It will serve as a hub for over 400,000 Harvard Business School alumni worldwide, including the 1,400 in the region

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 5:13 PM

The prestigious Harvard Business School (HBS) Club of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – ‘The House’ – was opened in Dubai on Tuesday for the world-renowned institution alumni.

"The House" is the first permanent location of the HBS Club in the region and embodies the crucial role that the private sector plays in today's volatile world.

As a prominent think tank, ‘The House’ is expected to actively engage with government institutions and non-governmental organisations to provide valuable insights, expertise and perspectives to shape policies and strategies for economic growth and resilience. It not only serves as a physical location for HBS alumni but also stands as a symbol of the HBS community's commitment to nurturing thought leaders and advancing policy discussions.

‘The House’ was inaugurated by Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE's Minister of Economy, Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority, UAE International Investors Council, and CSR UAE Fund's Board of Trustees.

“The House" will serve as a hub for over 400,000 HBS alumni worldwide, including the 1,400 alumni in the region and the extended HBS community. The space aims to provide the HBS alumni and its community a place to connect, learn and collaborate. It will further enhance HBS’s Crossroads initiative, which brings together global Harvard experts to focus on the challenges facing the GCC and the world, such as education, food security, health, and national development,” said Al Marri.

The minister added that the UAE’s vision for the future is based on nurturing a knowledge economy and collaborations. “We see the Harvard Business School Club as an important partner to enrich the developmental and economic dialogue and to present and share visions and future solutions capable of achieving real progress that will serve the development efforts in the country."

Saleh Lootah, president of the Harvard Business School Club of GCC, said Dubai and the UAE’s commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration is attracting talented professionals and businesses from around the world and solidifying its position as a leading destination for expats and businesses.

He said non-Harvard Business School alumni can join only through invitation.

“The UAE Government's support of the Harvard Business School Club of GCC stems from this drive to further develop the region as a hub for innovation, sustainability and policy, actively supporting the government's initiatives," he added.

"We are also in a period of transformation in the GCC, where we are aggressively diversifying our economies, moving away from hydrocarbons and realigning towards more diverse and sustainable formats. The Harvard Business School Club of GCC recognises the central role of the private sector in this transformation, where the global economy is constantly evolving, and geo-political conflicts are making headlines. Therefore, establishing a permanent location reflects our firm belief in the important role of the private sector in today's volatile world and our unwavering commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue and forging impactful connections," he added.

