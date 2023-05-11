Dubai school hosts event to help children get skills, knowledge needed to join job market

Video: Emirati mourns death of Indian worker who had been with his family for over 40 years; tribute post goes viral
Several Netizens share heartwarming stories that highlight how Emiratis treat their staff like family
An event that aims to equip the younger generation with essential skills and knowledge to tackle future challenges effectively will take place at Citizens School in Dubai on May 12. Future Life Skills – Education 4.0, organised by Gazelles Management Consultancy, a Dubai-based company, will focus on developing core values and competencies based on the 12 core competencies prescribed by UNICEF & World Health Organization.
Representatives from over 15 schools and universities will attend the event to discuss future life skills and its impact on SDG Goal 4 - Education. Sweta Pandey, founder and managing partner of Gazelles Management Consultancy, said the event will feature a LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® workshop on 'Reimagining Future Jobs.'
"Through this, participants will explore innovative solutions to future job requirements, an essential skill for the younger generation as they enter an ever-changing job market,” she said.
In addition to the workshop, there will be a panel discussion on future life skills awareness and methodologies required to build these competencies for success in the 21st century. The event is open to parents, educationists, school principals, and industry experts who are interested in contributing to building a brighter future by exploring innovative solutions and building competencies on Future Life skills.
Interested participants can register through this link: https://lnkd.in/eeMAFnbh.
ALSO READ:
Several Netizens share heartwarming stories that highlight how Emiratis treat their staff like family
As the season of Indian mangoes comes to an end, vendors are eagerly looking forward to the arrival of fruits from Pakistan
Minister notes that the Emirates is the best country to invest in, as it is one of the most religiously, politically, socially diverse countries in the world
The prestigious international honour sees a 135 per cent increase in submissions compared to previous year — marking the highest number of entries in the award's seven-year history
Major international climate event kicks off in Abu Dhabi — 205 days before the UAE hosts COP28
According to the nature of the problem, representatives and experts from concerned ministries, agencies are involved in the coordination and response process
An American participant and two Indian nationals will be driving away in luxury vehicles
Emirates labour market award was meant to attract more talent and businesses to the country