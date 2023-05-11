Dubai school hosts event to help children get skills, knowledge needed to join job market

It is open to parents, educationists, school principals, and industry experts who are interested in contributing to building a brighter future

File photo

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 3:24 PM

An event that aims to equip the younger generation with essential skills and knowledge to tackle future challenges effectively will take place at Citizens School in Dubai on May 12. Future Life Skills – Education 4.0, organised by Gazelles Management Consultancy, a Dubai-based company, will focus on developing core values and competencies based on the 12 core competencies prescribed by UNICEF & World Health Organization.

Representatives from over 15 schools and universities will attend the event to discuss future life skills and its impact on SDG Goal 4 - Education. Sweta Pandey, founder and managing partner of Gazelles Management Consultancy, said the event will feature a LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® workshop on 'Reimagining Future Jobs.'

"Through this, participants will explore innovative solutions to future job requirements, an essential skill for the younger generation as they enter an ever-changing job market,” she said.

In addition to the workshop, there will be a panel discussion on future life skills awareness and methodologies required to build these competencies for success in the 21st century. The event is open to parents, educationists, school principals, and industry experts who are interested in contributing to building a brighter future by exploring innovative solutions and building competencies on Future Life skills.

Interested participants can register through this link: https://lnkd.in/eeMAFnbh.

