CBSE results in UAE: 2 students score incredible 99.6% in Grade 10 exams

A student of determination in Dubai also got an impressive mark

Students celebrate their success after the announcement of Grade 12 results by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in New Delhi on Friday. — PTI

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 7:40 PM Last updated: Fri 12 May 2023, 7:42 PM

UAE students have passed the Grade 10 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with flying colours. In fact, two students scored a stellar 99.6 per cent.

Kirti Roshankumar Thakar, a student of GEMS Our Own English High School – Dubai, and Harishri Sureshbabu from Delhi Private School Sharjah were declared toppers.

Students at the Indian High School (IHS) Dubai also put on a good performance with the school recording a 100 per cent pass result. Harshini Priya Gangiah from the Oud Metha campus scored 99 per cent, while Muskaan Madhu Warriar got 98.6 per cent.

“To get our students to excel at such inspiring levels, there is a dedicated team of educators who patiently and diligently work with our learners and parents every day to instill a growth mindset from the very beginning especially during their formative years,” said Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools.

The GEMS Education network saw a 100 per cent pass rate across all 10 CBSE curriculum schools in the network. Devangana Aneesh of GEMS Our Own English High School – Sharjah, Girls came second with a score of 98.2 per cent, while Shiveta Jithesh of GEMS United Indian School – Abu Dhabi scored 98 per cent.

At DPS Sharjah, the second position went to Charan Visweshwar Rajamagesh with 98.4 per cent, and Keerthana Chandrasekharan Thampi and Samuel Mathews came in third with 97.4 per cent.

At the New Indian Model School, Dubai, Ayisha Diya Abu Rahiman topped the school with 96.8 per cent, while Aardra Jayanthan came in second with 96.6 per cent. Ishrath Fathima and Sneha Elsa Santhosh came in third jointly with 96.4 per cent.

The Gulf Indian High School Dubai recorded a 100 per cent pass result. Janet Jaimon secured the first position in the school with 97.2 per cent. Meenakshi Alakupalani secured the second position with 97 per cent, while Nicole Esther Nazareth was third with 96.6 per cent. A student of determination, Vijay Ramasubramanian, also excelled with 78.6 per cent.

The Indian Public High School, Ras al Khaimah, also recorded a 100 per cent pass rate. Johan Joseph Shaju topped the school with 98.2 per cent, followed by Arnavi Bhongade who scored 96.2 per cent. Aaron Roopen Vinoth and Daya B Kumar bagged third place by securing 95.4 per cent.

At the Emirates National School in Sharjah, Kevin Kaithotta Jinu and Heba Ann Thomas shared the first position with 96 per cent. Muhammed Maaz Ahmed came in second with 95.8% and Nevin Binoy was in the third position with 95.6 per cent.