UAE: Meet CBSE students who scored almost 100% in Grade 12 board exams

Some said they had studied for hours every day for an entire year, while other toppers admitted that they prepared for only a month

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 4:41 PM Last updated: Fri 12 May 2023, 4:44 PM

Anish Mangla, a student of DPS Dubai, couldn't even count all the hours he had put into studying for his CBSE Grade 12 board exams.

“With the help of my parents, teachers, and extra classes, I prepared for a whole year, and expected to achieve a range of 97-99 per cent in my results based on the exams I took (before the actual test)," Mangla said.

The prediction was on point: On Friday, he found out he scored a whopping 98.4 per cent.

India's CBSE on Friday released the results for both the Grade 10 and Grade 12 board exams. Many UAE schools that follow this curriculum reported stellar results, with some achieving a passing rate of 100 per cent. Several students were also overjoyed as they received exceptional marks.

For Mangla, acing the boards is just the beginning. He is now ready to embark on his journey towards mastering the science of artificial intelligence (AI) at a university.

“I've had a passion for AI for as long as I can remember, and a degree in computer science will allow me to explore this field even further. I will dive deeper into the world of computers, I am excited to see where AI will take me,” added Mangla.

Passion for coding

Aditya Sunil Menon from Our Own English High School also loved computer science. So he wasn't too surprised to see 99 per cent next to his result for the subject.

"I've always been captivated by the possibilities in the world of computer science, and my passion for coding will be stronger as I pursue my degree,” said Menon, who got an overall score of 97.2 per cent.

He said he studied for over six hours a day for the exam. It was hard, he admitted, but he focused on his goal.

“My ultimate goal is to become an app developer and a technology entrepreneur and bring innovative ideas to life through technology,” said Menon.

Ishika Khandelwal from GEMS Our Own High School scored 98.6 percent — but she prepared for the exams only for a month.

“I studied one subject a day and I had a habit of studying in the silence of the night with full concentration,” said Khandelwal, adding that she was very consistent.

The topper in humanities was undergoing a medical condition and had a scribe for her. Khandelwal would like to pursue psychology as she is constantly intrigued by the complexity of the human mind and behaviour.

“I hope to gain a deeper understanding of what drives us as individuals and as a society. I can help make a positive impact on people's lives and contribute to the betterment of our world,” she said.

From science to commerce

At the Indian High School (IHS) in Dubai, student Anna Joy got an outstanding grade of 98.4 per cent in the science stream.

"This comes from the incredible support system I've had at the school. These exceptional teachers have truly taught and coached us to become winners. I am immensely grateful to my family and friends for their unwavering encouragement, and the school for instilling in me a passion for learning and achieving,” said Anna who still couldn't believe she was her school's topper.

IHS recorded not only a 100 per cent pass rate, it also saw a 'notable increase' in the number of students whose got marks above 90 per cent.

Riya Gupta, the school's topper for the humanities stream, received a score of 96.6 per cent.

Still in disbelief, she said: “I am truly blessed to have had access to this school's unparalleled resources and faculty, that satisfied my every need. My achievement may be an outcome of many sacrifices and long nights of study, but it is undoubtedly based on the outstanding education I've received at my school."

Disha Prakash, who secured 97.2 percent in commerce, said this was a moment he would never forget. "I owe a debt of gratitude to my family and friends, who have been my constant source of inspiration and motivation throughout this journey."

