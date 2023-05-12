India: One exam doesn't define a person's ability, says Pradhan on CBSE board exam results

According to the platform's policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity
"One exam does not define a person's ability" and "success comes to those who never give up" are some of the messages Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had for Class 10 and Class 12 students whose results were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday.
"It is a moment to rejoice the success and cherish the fruits of hard work that you put (in) all year round. Best wishes for a happy and bright future. Many friends might not have met (their) expectations. I appeal to them to not lose heart. One examination does not define a person's ability," Pradhan said in a series of tweets. "Keep working hard and chase your dreams. Success comes to those who never give up," he added.
The minister also lauded the fact that girls continued to outshine boys in the board exams.
"Over the years, a striking feature of the results have been the performance of girl students. Gladdening to learn that this years also girls have outshone boys. More reasons for us as a society to remove all barriers to girls' education," he added.
In Class 10, 93.12 per cent of students have cleared the exam, registering a dip of 1.28 percentage points from last year. Similarly, in Class 12, 87.33 per cent of students have cleared the exam, a dip of 5.38 percentage points.
