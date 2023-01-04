Abu Dhabi: More than 25 universities to take part in school career fest this week

Institutions from the UAE, India, the US, the UK, Germany, Canada, and Malaysia are set to participate in the two-day event

Photo: Ashwani Kumar

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 2:51 PM

The Model School Abu Dhabi will be hosting a two-day career fest and book fair on Friday and Saturday.

More than 25 local and international universities from the UAE, India, the US, the UK, Germany, Canada, and Malaysia will participate in the event to be held on the school campus.

“This is our second career fest after the first one in 2019. We couldn’t host it in the last three years because of the pandemic. But unlike our inaugural event, this time we have invited all the schools in the emirate. And students and parents from across the UAE are welcome to attend and get a better idea on higher education opportunities,” Dr Abdul Kader VV, principal and chief patron of the event, said during a press conference.

“The trend we are seeing is that more students prefer to do their higher studies in the UAE than go abroad. We have world-class universities here,” Dr Kader underlined.

AM Shareef, vice principal and chief executive patron of the event, noted a shift in the trend with students increasingly opting for courses other than engineering and medicine and healthcare.

“With advancement in technology, we find great interest in courses like IT, coding, biotechnology, etc.”

University of Reading, England; University of Arizona; American University of Sharjah; Abu Dhabi University; Dubai Pharmacy College for Girls, among others will be participating. Students from Grade 9 to 12 are expected to attend the event and explore different domains to pursue in future.

IJ Nazari, manager of student affairs and chief event coordinator, noted that students and parents can have an interactive session with representatives of the universities.

“So far 26 universities have confirmed their participation. We expect the number to go up to 30.”

Dr Abdul Rasheed KV, head of boys’ section and chief programme coordinator, pointed out that all students and parents must pay a visit to the book fair.

“We will have a collection of books for avid readers to explore. They can purchase them if they feel interested. Also, cultural programmes will be performed during both the days. There will be a food court opened on the premises.”

Dibyendu Karfa, school counsellor and chief organising convener, pointed out that the event at the school campus in Musaffah will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm, and entry is free both the days.

