UAE: Schools to start CBSE board practical, mock and term exams from Monday after winter break

Campuses in the Emirates have also been busy conducting hygiene and sanitisation drills to provide a safe environment for everyone

File

by Nandini Sircar Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 3:51 PM Last updated: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 3:53 PM

Schools in the UAE will be welcoming students back to the campus from Monday, with many institutions set to begin the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Class XII board practical exams.

As students return to their institutions after the long winter break, term and mock examination exams will also begin for many classes in various schools across Dubai.

The winter holidays began in the UAE schools on December 12, 2022.

Headteachers in the UAE have expressed their readiness to have students back on campus for the new academic term. Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO - Principal at Credence High School, said, “Credence High is ready to welcome students from Pre-KG to Grade-12 from Monday, January 2 after the long festive holiday break for three weeks.

"The first day of school has been planned with fun-filled activities and learning where students will be made to get back and settle into school mode with ease and comfort. Grades 10 and 12 will write their second Pre-board as soon as we reopen, followed by the practical board examinations for the students of Grade 12. This is the final term for the academic session 2022-23. Thus, this term is packed with activities, assessments, sports and more.”

Schools have also been busy conducting hygiene and sanitisation drills to provide a safe environment for all their learners.

Muhammad Ali Kottakkulam, Principal, Gulf Indian High School, Dubai, opines,

"As the school has been closed for almost three weeks, thorough cleaning and sanitising of the premises is the major preparation undertaken to ensure the health and safety of the inmates. As the CBSE practical exams are also due from the reopening day, plans and preparations related to the conduct of CBSE Board practical exams are also in their final stages. We will review the Health and Safety protocols per the KHDA and DHA guidelines. As of now, we reminded the parents about our existing stay-home-if-unwell policy and the winter safety precautions."

Some schools have utilised the break to renovate school libraries and around the campus while striving to create the best possible learning environment for their students.

David Hutson, Head of School at Dwight School Dubai, says, “Our staff has been busy preparing for another academic term and supporting our senior students as they prepare for their Mock Exams during the first week of term. For teachers, the focus is always high-quality teaching and learning so they will have prepared lessons and resources ready for week one of the new term. We look forward to welcoming our students and families back to our spacious campus in Dubai Sports City and getting started with another busy term.”

He adds, “In January, our students will look forward to events that raise awareness of sustainable development and clean energy. We also have International Day, sports days and our ski trip to Switzerland.”

ALSO READ: