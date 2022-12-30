UAE: CBSE board exams to begin from February 24 as opposed to the usual March 1, principals say

School heads say that practical exams will also begin with the opening of the new term on January 2, 2023

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 3:06 PM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams are beginning a little early this year on February 15.

Exams for the main subjects will commece from February 24, school principals in the UAE have said.

This comes after the CBSE on Thursday announced the dates for the class 10 and 12 board examinations.

In a circular shared by the CBSE with all the affiliated schools heads, it is stated, “Sufficient gap has been given in between two subjects generally offered by a student in both the classes. Competitive examinations, including JEE Main, have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet for Class XII. These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subjects’ combinations to ensure that no two subjects’ examinations of a student fall on the same date. The time of the start of the examination will be 9am UAE time (10.30am IST). The date-sheet is issued much in advance so that students can prepare well for their examinations.”

Meanwhile, school heads say the CBSE practical exams will also begin with the opening of the new term on January 2, 2023.

Mohammad Ali Kottakkulam, Principal, Gulf Indian High School Dubai, says, “Exams are beginning from February 15, 2023, but the main papers start from February 24. Earlier, the understanding was that the main exams will begin from March 1, 2023 but now it’s a bit different. I think this is done primarily to accommodate all the subjects and the board has made this adjustment also because we have to relieve our children by a specified time.”

ALSO READ: