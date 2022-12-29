UAE: CBSE announces class 10 and 12 exam dates, timetable released

The date sheet is prepared keeping competitive exams, including JEE Main exam dates in consideration

Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022

India's Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Board Exams 2023 timetable. The Board has released the Class 10 and 12 date sheets in one single notice.

The class 10 exam will begin on February 15 and end on March 21, 2023, while class 12 will begin on February 15 and end on April 5, 2023. All the exams will start at 10.30am (IST) and finish at 1.30pm (IST).

The Indian-curriculum students in the UAE can check the Class 10 and 12 timetables on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

According to the Board, sufficient gap has been given in between two subjects for both classes. As per the official notice, the date sheets have been prepared, keeping competitive exams, including JEE Main exam dates, in consideration.

These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that every subject examination of students falls on a different date.

