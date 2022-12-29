UAE: CBSE announces class 10 and 12 exam dates, timetable released

Investigations reveal the child's father rushed into the hole to try and save him, but was ultimately unsuccessful
India's Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Board Exams 2023 timetable. The Board has released the Class 10 and 12 date sheets in one single notice.
The class 10 exam will begin on February 15 and end on March 21, 2023, while class 12 will begin on February 15 and end on April 5, 2023. All the exams will start at 10.30am (IST) and finish at 1.30pm (IST).
The Indian-curriculum students in the UAE can check the Class 10 and 12 timetables on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
According to the Board, sufficient gap has been given in between two subjects for both classes. As per the official notice, the date sheets have been prepared, keeping competitive exams, including JEE Main exam dates, in consideration.
These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that every subject examination of students falls on a different date.
ALSO READ:
Investigations reveal the child's father rushed into the hole to try and save him, but was ultimately unsuccessful
Sixth cohort of the ‘Journey of Generations’ comprised entirely of volunteers rather than NGOs or government entities managing the programme
Skygazers will not need any special equipment or skills to view the celestial phenomenon; only a clear sky and a secluded viewing spot away from city lights
The inmates also had the opportunity to communicate with their families during the celebration of Unified Gulf Inmate Week
Visitors to the Yas and Al Mayrah islands have a wide array of options to choose from to ring in 2023, including gala dining, live entertainment and light shows
The two nations have enjoyed strong economic and strategic ties for decades, with many American companies setting up their regional head offices in Dubai
Kirill from Uzbekistan and Rowena from the Philippines are the other lucky winners who won the same amount
This may be the largest prize money offered in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia