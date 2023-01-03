Dubai's population crosses 3.55 million

Following a dip after the Covid-19 pandemic, the emirate's population has steadily increased on the back of economic recovery and job creation in diverse sectors

Dubai's population has officially crossed the 3.55 million mark at the end of 2022.

Data from the Statistics Centre showed the emirate’s population reaching 3,550,400 – an increase of 2.1 per cent in 2022. The population stood at 3,478,300 at the end of 2021.

Dubai crossed the 3.5 million population mark in April last year.

After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the population of the emirate dropped amidst a slowdown in economic activity and job cuts by companies. But the population steadily increased in 2021 and 2022 on the back of economic recovery and job creation in diverse sectors – mainly travel and tourism, hospitality, real estate, aviation and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) sectors.

In addition, Expo 2020 also catapulted the emirate on the global map, thanks to the roaring success of the mega event, as well as city's expert handling of the pandemic, which mainly attracted professionals and high net-worth individuals to the country.

According to the Dubai Statistics Centre’s data, the emirate’s population has increased by four per cent after 2020.

Interestingly, the emirate’s population jumps by over one million during the day, when workers and people residing in other emirates visit Dubai for business and tourism.

Due to the population increase and increased economic activity, Dubai’s GDP expanded by 4.6 per cent in the first nine months of 2022 to Dh307.5 billion, thanks to the diversification of the economy.

