Dubai's Global Village wins international award for health and safety management

More than 11,000 scientists and specialised doctors are expected for the event running from May 26 to 30, 2024
Dubai's Global Village has bagged international recognition from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) for its health and safety management.
For the second consecutive year, Global Village has won the 'Gold' RoSPA Leisure Safety Award. Each year, nearly 2,000 participants compete for this recognition in what stands as the United Kingdom's longest-running health and safety industry awards.
The Global Village will open a week earlier this year, welcoming visitors from October 18. The family theme park will be open for 194 days till April 28, 2024.
The entertainment park received more than 9 million visitors in its last edition.
ALSO READ:
More than 11,000 scientists and specialised doctors are expected for the event running from May 26 to 30, 2024
#DubaiDestinations receives over 1.8 million engagements and more than 3.4 million video views across social media platforms
Legal measures will be taken against the person who published the misleading audio
Today, Saeed Al Dharif shares this unique art with people from around the world
This town offers a unique blend of natural beauty, historical significance, and family-friendly activities
Friends of Cancer Patients organises an annual Umrah trip for those battling cancer, enabling them to find hope and spirituality
Harib Khalifa bin Hadher Al Muhairi passed away on Thursday
The iconic writer, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer, died at the age of 68 in a hospital in Abu Dhabi