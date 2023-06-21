Dubai: Global Village voted most popular UAE attraction

Magic Planet came in second while Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo ranked third as the most visited attraction in the past 12 months, according to the survey

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 4:13 PM

Dubai's well-loved family-friendly festival park Global Village has been named as the most popular UAE attraction, based on a study conducted by YouGov.

The destination secured the top spot as the most visited attraction in the UAE over the past 12 months, according to the research with over 2,000 respondents from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Nearly two in five UAE residents chose Global Village, making it twice as popular as any other venue. Magic Planet came in second while Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo ranked third.

Global Village also topped the list as the attraction that respondents would like to revisit in the next 12 months, with over a third of all those surveyed expressing their intention to visit the park within the coming year.

The destination welcomed a record 9 million guests during Season 27, which saw more than 90 cultures represented across 27 pavilions as well as 40,000 performances from over 40 different nationalities. Guests also experienced over 175 rides and attractions, shopped and dined at over 3,250 outlets, and were treated to 77 unique fireworks displays.

Earlier this month, Global Village announced an extended period for its Season 28. This year, it will be open for 194 days starting October 18, 2023 to April 28, 2024.

