Dubai: Global Village announces 2023 opening date. It's earlier than usual

Dubai's Global Village will open a week earlier this year, it was announced on Thursday.
The multicultural family destination will open for Season 28 on October 18. The move is in response to "overwhelming demand, and to provide an extended opportunity for everyone to indulge in a more wonderful world".
The destination, which remains closed during the summer, has been a "beacon of cultural exchange, world-cuisines, exciting entertainment and fun for over a quarter of a century".
"Each year, millions of visitors from all corners of the globe gather to revel in the park’s vibrant atmosphere, captivating shows, delectable cuisines, and unique shopping opportunities.
By opening earlier for Season 28, Global Village aims to ensure that guests can enjoy an extended period of thrilling entertainment, cultural diversity, and unparalleled attractions," the destination said.
