Dubai: Zipline through Hatta mountains, splash down giant water slides, or go off-roading in electric rovers

Season 5 of Hatta Resorts announced, check out the new adventures on offer

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 3:21 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 3:58 PM

Hatta Resorts has opened its season 5 with new adventures and an expanded calendar of activities. With this, visitors can explore the scenic Hajar mountains, where temperatures are regularly several degrees cooler than the city. The eco-tourism hub’s mix of accommodation, activities and dining options are now open to visitors.

In addition to the new rope course and yoga experiences, this year’s activities include ziplining, mountain biking, four-wheel electric off-roading (‘Rovers’), horse and camel riding, rock climbing, paragliding, hiking, kayaking, pedal boating, football zorbing, archery, axe throwing, and water slides (‘Hatta Drop-in’).

In 2021, Hatta Resorts welcomed more than 1.25 million visitors, including over 200,000 from 125 countries who stayed overnight.

Overnight visitors can enjoy breakfast within the emirate’s largest nature reserve for the first time. Accommodation options include Sedr Trailers – the region’s first trailer hotel; Damani Lodges – a series of secluded lodges amid the mountain ranges; the Caravans – caravans catering to families; and the Domes – glamping tents that offer panoramic views.

“As a major jewel in the crown of the emirate’s holistic tourism, Hatta’s position as a multi-faceted sustainable tourism destination perfectly complements the urban appeal of Dubai,” said Roudi Soubra, executive director – Asset Management, Dubai Holding. “Ahead of Hatta Resorts and its Wadi Hub Season 5 activities, the secret is well and truly out, and our year-on-year growth in overnight guests highlights the area’s undeniable appeal to adventure and relaxation seekers. We look forward to another record-breaking visitor season further cementing the destination’s unique potential."

