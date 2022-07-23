Boat tours, watersports: Explore Dubai's marine activities to keep cool in summer

City's aquatic offerings to challenge perception that 'it is too hot to go out'

Published: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 12:14 PM

Dubai has emerged as a leading marine leisure destination, providing residents and visitors with the opportunity to enjoy a diverse range of sea-based activities and watersports to keep cool this summer season.

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism takes a look at some of the city's aquatic offerings.

Yacht tourism

Residents and visitors alike can utilise the services of leisure travel companies which operate yacht tours from beautiful marinas in the city, including Dubai Marina Yacht Club, Creek Marina Yacht Club, Dubai Harbour and Jaddaf Waterfront Marina.

Guests can enjoy a tailored yachting experience, with a wide variety of dining options provided and a full day of onboard entertainment, all set to the backdrop of the impressive Dubai skyline. Moreover, when embarking on a trip at sea, guests can choose from which port to hop onboard. The vast majority of routes offered by these travel firms will include incredible views of Dubai's most iconic landmarks, including the Dubai Marina, the Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa, whilst extended itineraries include excursions to The World Islands. Alternatively, if guests wish to enjoy a more extensive experience, yachts are available to hire for longer, extended excursions.

Amit Patel, Founder and Managing Director of Xclusive Yachts, commented: "We offer 30 tours a day, and serve over one million tourists a year. All our tours are water-based with our most popular tour being a two-hour guided luxury yacht tour with a live BBQ, which takes you to the iconic landmarks, Ain Dubai, Atlantis-The Palm and Burj Al Arab. The yacht is fully air conditioned so guests can cool off inside, and we have our own dedicated fully air conditioned lounge in Dubai Marina, providing guests the opportunity to refresh before a trip".

Guests can even use a floating supermarket located on a boat that is docked, meaning they need not return to the shore to purchase snacks and refreshment.

Dhow cruises

Dubai Marina and the Dubai Creek area are also home to a number of traditional Dhow cruise companies, which provide a more authentic and simplified offering, without compromising on experience.

Guests can enjoy stunning city views on these traditional wooden boats, taking in some of Dubai's most famous landmarks. Many companies also provide Arabic buffets and beverages on board at an additional cost.

Muhammad Ansari, CEO of The Yellow Boats said: "The Yellow Boats provide unique guided sightseeing tours on top-of-the-line rigid inflatable speed boats. We actively promote visitors to discover the city from the water to beat the summer heat. The Yellow Boats have a number of daily tours from 9am to 8pm for individuals, families and private groups who want a safe and extremely fun experience."

Water sports

Many water sports companies offer package experiences which allow friends and families to experience a full day of action-packed adventure, such as jet skiing past some of Dubai's most beloved landmarks and water skiing off the back of luxury yachts, and more.

As well as this, many travel companies are well-equipped to provide a range of water-based pursuits, including diving experiences, fishing trips, snorkelling, scuba diving, and kite surfing, offering one the chance to explore the magical marine life surrounding the city.

Additionally, one of the most notable water-based activities in the city is the distinctive 'fly boards', offering thrill-seekers a chance to be elevated above the water on jet-powered boot attachments.

Basheer Al Salabi, co-owner of SeaYou Watersports commented: "SeaYou Dubai offers an array of non-motorised watersports on the Palm Jumeirah, from rentals to lessons and training in water sports to guided tours. These activities include kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing and windsurfing. Our popular guided kayak and SUP tours are among the most popular choices for visitors to Dubai, as they give our guests a unique viewpoint of Dubai and its landmarks."

"To accommodate our guests in the summer, we run these tours during the cooler times of the day, focusing on early mornings and sunset. The sunset tours are our bestseller as it gives them plenty of photo opportunities. We aim to remove the perception that it is too hot to go out in the summer and highlight that the outdoors can still be a great way to explore the city while staying fit, as long as activities are run at specific hours of the day and that everyone stays hydrated."