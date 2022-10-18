Dubai: UAE's first ever drive-through blood test service is now open

The announcement comes as part of the Dubai Health Authority's efforts to provide the community with better and faster access to medical services

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 7:06 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 7:11 PM

Unilabs, in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), has launched the UAE’s first-of-its-kind drive-through blood test service. The drive-through blood test comes as part of a package of services delivered by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to equip community members with better and faster access to services, while also maintaining high-quality standards and a safe and healthy environment.

With the launch of this service, customers (with an approved laboratory test application) can now undergo drive-through blood tests as recommended by the treating physician.

Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the DHA, said that the Dubai Health Authority is moving forward with carrying out its plan and goals to strengthen the healthcare system, and add new high-quality medical services that meet the demands of customers, to go above and beyond their expectations.

"The authority has always been committed to fostering its collaboration with the private health sector to benefit from the immense potential that private health entities may bring, thus upgrading the level of services provided within a competitive environment that strikes a balance between the interests of the service providers and customers," he added.

Mohammed Daoud, CEO of Unilabs Middle East, said that the network's success in growing its business would not have been possible had it not been for the innovative and creative environment that Dubai provides, thanks to its increasing focus on entrepreneurship and excellence.

"The country's health care and diagnostic laboratory sectors are rapidly thriving and flourishing like never before. We, therefore, reaffirm our steadfast commitment to making the most of all our technical resources and expertise to support the laboratory system's production capacity and keep it up to standard," Daoud added.

Meanwhile, Dr Omar Al Marzouqi, chief operations officer at United Medical Centre in Dubai, expressed his happiness with the launch of the new innovative health service with the support of the DHA, emphasising that the common goal of the project was to render health services that make patients' lives easier and improve their quality of life.

"United Medical Center (UMC) is fully ready to support all initiatives that would benefit the health of the community," Al Marzouqi said.

