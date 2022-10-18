UAE: New app to help detect 'silent killer' heart disease

Atrial fibrillation is under-diagnosed in the UAE and affects 140 million people worldwide, say doctors and healthcare experts

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 5:46 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 6:04 PM

Atrial fibrillation, one of the most common heart rhythm disorders that result in irregular heartbeats, is underdiagnosed in the UAE and worldwide.

Terming it a silent killer, doctors and healthcare experts said a delay in the detection of atrial fibrillation can lead to a stroke and heart failure.

Dr Omar Al Falasi, consultant cardiologist and electrophysiologist at Rashid Hospital, said atrial fibrillation is a very serious disorder with 140 million affected around the world – and this number is underestimated.

“This is [definitely] underdiagnosed, because this has been consistently stated by all the international bodies. Five million people in the US and 4.8m in Europe are affected by the disease. As people age, the chances are that more people will have atrial fibrillation. Hypertension, smoking and alcohol [are all] some of the lead causes for this,” said Dr Al Falasi.

Dr Al Falasi was speaking at the launch of the first of the atrial fibrillation screening programme in the UAE by Pfizer in collaboration with FibriCheck and AlTibbi.

The FibriCheck platform enables patients to take heart rhythm measurements via their smartphones. When rhythm irregularities or signs of atrial fibrillation are detected, the app provides these patients with the actionable data they need to seek timely medical attention and prevent serious complications, such as a stroke. Meanwhile, AlTibbi enables patients in the UAE to access telehealth services.

Pfizer aims to facilitate the screening of 100,000 individuals across the Gulf region.

Nadine Tarcha, medical director at Pfizer Gulf, said the firm continues to exert its best efforts to ensure that patients receive the help they need effectively, and empowers them to take their health into their own hands by equipping them with cutting-edge digital solutions.

"Statistically speaking, at the age of 40, people have no less than a 25 per cent chance of developing a disorder like atrial fibrillation, and the risk only increases with age,” said Dr Al Falasi.

Dr Omar Al Falasi added that even young people who smoke and drink alcohol could also suffer from this disease.

“It is more prevalent among people aged 60 and above who are more likely to have hypertension, diabetes and renal issues. Palpitation is the most common sign of atrial fibrillation, [followed by] chest pain, fatigue and feeling dizzy,” he said, adding that in 2050, after a certain age, one in three people will have this disease.

Similarly, the UAE will have a more ageing population in the coming years; therefore, the number of people suffering from this will also increase in the coming years, he added.

Ayman Sharaiha, co-founder and chief operating officer of AlTibbi, said there are 140 million people currently suffering from atrial fibrillation, and this is a big market that the firm is trying to uncover.

Lars Grieten, CEO of FibriCheck, termed atrial fibrillation a 'silent killer'.

“We monitored more than a million people, and 70 per cent of feel and they are asymptomatic. Therefore, these technologies help early detection.”

“People can download [the app] from Apple and Android platforms to screen themselves and get results. They can also receive an invitation from their physician, like a prescription. This will allow patient data to be linked to the doctor and the data [will be] sent to the doctor regularly.

If they are high-risk customers, they can use the app for seven days, or more, and get [their] report. More than a million people have downloaded [the app], and the data is securely stored in our cloud,” said Grieten.

