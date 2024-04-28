Prince Harry to return to London for Invictus Games anniversary

The Duke of Sussex will make a rare visit back to Britain since leaving the British Royal Family

Prince Harry will return to London to attend a service in St Paul's Cathedral on May 8, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games, an international sporting event he founded.

Harry, the youngest son of King Charles, served as a military helicopter pilot in Afghanistan.

He launched the Games in 2017, a multi-sport event in honour of military personnel wounded in action.

Wounded veterans and members of the Invictus community will attend the event. The celebration will also include readings by Harry and the British actor Damian Lewis.

It will mark "a decade of changing lives and saving lives through sport," organisers said.

Harry has only returned to Britain on a few occasions since he quit working as a member of the royal family in 2020, arriving for major events such as the 2022 funeral of Queen Elizabeth and his father's coronation in May 2023.

He was last seen in Britain in February of this year for a brief meeting with his father after the latter's cancer diagnosis.

The palace said on Friday that King Charles would return to public duties after he made good progress following treatment and a period of recuperation. (Reporting by Kate Holton;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

