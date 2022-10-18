UAE: Hospital announces 'cheapest' maternity package to mark 20th anniversary

The hospital is a trusted name in maternity care — it being one of its distinctive features contributing to its growth since its inception in 2002

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 3:02 PM

Thumbay Hospital Ajman, has unveiled a super affordable maternity package — which it claims to be the cheapest in the UAE — to mark 20 years of medical service in the country.

Priced at Dh4,499 for normal delivery and Dh7,499 for C-section delivery, the package includes diagnosing, monitoring, and preventing health problems. The comprehensive package covers specialist gynaecologist consultations along with free delivery booking and antenatal class.

“Thumbay hospital Ajman has been one of the greatest success stories in the history of healthcare and education by the grace of the Almighty,” said Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder and president of Thumbay Group.

“We are excited to embark on our new period of growth together with our community of over 3,500 professionals striving to raise the bar in terms of clinical excellence, training of health professionals, and launching new programmes to further bridge gaps and provide path-breaking healthcare that benefits the country at large, as we reach new heights in the next 20 years and beyond,” said Dr Moideen.

In 2002, the group set up Thumbay Hospital Ajman — first private teaching hospital in the region — to provide clinical training opportunities to students of Gulf Medical University. Since then, the Thumbay Hospital network has grown from strength to strength to become a unique ecosystem of futuristic medical education, state-of-the-art healthcare, and cutting-edge research.

The group's healthcare network has the distinction of being the biggest chain of private academic hospitals, treating patients from as many as 175 countries and conducting more than 80,000 deliveries. Thumbay Group’s healthcare division operates eight academic hospitals, with facilities that include 800 inpatient beds, 10 family clinics/ Medical Centres, 5 diagnostic labs, 46 retail pharmacy outlets, and first drive-through pharmacy options.

Over the last two decades, Thumbay Hospital Ajman has done a lot for the UAE’s community through consistent outreach and educational initiatives. With the free medical health camps’ conducted across all the hospitals and clinics of the group, which is just one of many programmes at the centre, it has helped establish a connection between medical, nutrition, and significance of regular screenings to prevent illnesses.

Dr Moideen said: "As we look to the next decade and beyond, we are determined to strengthen our role as a hub of healthcare delivery and center of health professions' students’ training, and UAE’s position as an international hub for medical excellence, in line with the visionary plans of our national leaders."

